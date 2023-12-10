Cannell Capital LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,281 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 3.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

