Cannell Capital LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. DocGo makes up approximately 1.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of DocGo worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DocGo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocGo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DocGo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DocGo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DocGo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 882,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.44 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.82.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $148,793. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

