Cannell Capital LLC Invests $898,000 in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Regional Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE RM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.39. 15,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,774.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

