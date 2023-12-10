Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Emerald as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerald by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerald by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Emerald Price Performance

NYSE EEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 142,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,788. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

