Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 663,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

