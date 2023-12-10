Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 120,027 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,027 shares during the quarter. Fathom makes up 1.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 6.94% of Fathom worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Stock Performance

Fathom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.