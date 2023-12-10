Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,183,173 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,173 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of WideOpenWest worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 265,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

