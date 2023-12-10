Cannell Capital LLC Sells 41,655 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,655 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up about 5.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $27,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 417,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

