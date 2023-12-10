Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 1,299 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.63. 858,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $443.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.10 and a 200-day moving average of $394.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.