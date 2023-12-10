Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,047. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

