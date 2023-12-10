Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises about 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $66,014,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 230,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,160. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.