Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $9.10 on Friday, hitting $475.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,922,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

