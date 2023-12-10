Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,341,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,664,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

