Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $19.15 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,890,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,122,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

