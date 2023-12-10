Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.07% of Enphys Acquisition worth $29,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFYS. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth $666,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

NFYS remained flat at $10.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.85.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.