Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $274.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $32,681,120. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

