Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 22,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 9,501,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

