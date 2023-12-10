Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 82 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

