Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 931 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.07. 5,713,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

