Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $20.47 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Seagen makes up about 2.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Seagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.66 and a 52-week high of $219.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

