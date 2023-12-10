Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 113,350 Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.51% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $36,640.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 41,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,993. The company has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

