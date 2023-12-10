Capital Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.96. 4,561,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.