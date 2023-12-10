Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 818 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 11.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.71% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $204,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,090.52. 129,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,750. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.