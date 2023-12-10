Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 19,281 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 303.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 5,342,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,513. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

