Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 6,149 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 48.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 734,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

