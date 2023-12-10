Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 8,099 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 3,322,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,111. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

