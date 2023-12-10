Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 5,919,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,695. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

