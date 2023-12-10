Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

HSTM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 66,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,800. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HSTM. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

