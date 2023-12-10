Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

KNSL traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.73. 187,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.36 and its 200 day moving average is $376.74. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,341 shares of company stock worth $2,303,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

