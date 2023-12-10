Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 460,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,124. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

