Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $54.12. 1,455,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.36. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

