Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 621,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

