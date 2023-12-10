Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $17,484,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $16,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,314. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $97.23. 669,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,484. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

