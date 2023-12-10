Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. BOX comprises 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

BOX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.