Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. 1,412,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.59.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,080,282. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

