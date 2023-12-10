Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 4,284 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $960.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. TTEC had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $602.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Barrington Research raised TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEC

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.