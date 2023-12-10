Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 46,283 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of W&T Offshore worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,525,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $467.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

