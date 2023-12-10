Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,928 shares of company stock worth $3,874,950 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Stock Down 1.0 %

YELP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 756,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

