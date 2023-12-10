Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.65. 210,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,800. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

