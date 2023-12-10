Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 16,424 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Funko worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNKO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Funko by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,687 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $6,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Funko by 16.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,889. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,828,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,506,973. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 145,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,853 in the last three months. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

