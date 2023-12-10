Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

