Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,420 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Stock Up 1.2 %

UDMY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,445,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,332 shares of company stock worth $1,545,854. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

