Capula Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.