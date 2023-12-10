Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 111,320 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 111,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,497,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

Insider Activity

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.