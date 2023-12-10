Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 111,320 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 111,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
IMGN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,497,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.
Insider Activity
In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
