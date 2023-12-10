Capula Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.