Capula Management Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 6,041,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,050. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.