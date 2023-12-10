Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100,060 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 59,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

PFS stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

