Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $147.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,090. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.