Capula Management Ltd Takes $714,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,319,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,969. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.