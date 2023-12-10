Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,401,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,785,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Capula Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
